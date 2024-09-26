Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen greets U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 13, 2024. During his tour, Ambassador Cohen visited units and arctic communities that support the Alaskan Command and North American Defense Region, a joint U.S and Canadian organization which conducts homeland defense missions through aerospace control within the Alaska theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8663992
    VIRIN: 240913-F-SH339-1031
    Resolution: 3920x2611
    Size: 618.34 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson
    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson
    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson
    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson
    U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download