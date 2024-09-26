U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen visits with Team Eielson

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, walk through the operation rooms of the 355th Fighter Squadron during a tour at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 13, 2024. During his tour, Ambassador Cohen visited units and Arctic communities that support the Alaskan Command and North American Defense Region, a joint U.S and Canadian organization which conducts homeland defense missions through aerospace control within the Alaska theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
