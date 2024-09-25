Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240925-N-UQ809-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Justin Taylor, a native of Athens, Georgia, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, locks an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter rotor in place in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 25. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)