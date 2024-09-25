Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    Truman's Deployment

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240925-N-UQ809-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Justin Taylor, a native of Athens, Georgia, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, locks an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter rotor in place in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 25. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 08:08
    Photo ID: 8662611
    VIRIN: 240925-N-UQ809-1007
    Resolution: 3431x2708
    Size: 947.24 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

