Truman's Deployment

240925-N-DL824-1115 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ronny Barrio, food service officer, a native of the Republic of Honduras, leads the monthly menu review board in the mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 25. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)