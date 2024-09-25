Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240924-N-KA812-1060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 24, 2024) An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, attached to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 24. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)