Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240924-N-FY193-1287 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 24, 2024) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, launches off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 24. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)