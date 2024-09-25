Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment

    Truman's Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Nystrand 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240924-N-KA812-1315 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 24, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 24. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)

