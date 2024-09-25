Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240924-N-FY193-1121 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, launch an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 24. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)