    ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility [Image 7 of 9]

    ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) The Italian navy offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P 432) sits pier-side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, during a scheduled port visit on Aug. 31, 2024. This was the first visit of an Italian naval ship to Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8662372
    VIRIN: 240831-N-LT479-1049
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility [Image 9 of 9], by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    U.S. Navy
    White Beach
    UNC-R
    CFAO

