ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, left, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), speaks with Italian Consul General to Osaka Marco Prencipe; Vice Adm. Antonio Natale, commandant of Italian Navy Schools and Institutions; Capt. Marco Antoniazzi, Defence Attaché, Italian Embassy Tokyo; and Cmdr. Alessandro Troia, commanding officer of the Italian navy’s offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P 432), at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 31, 2024. Raimondo Montecuccoli made a scheduled port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, marking the first visit of an Italian naval ship to Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)