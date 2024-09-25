ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) Vice Adm. Antonio Natale, Commandant of Italian Navy Schools and Institutions, right, presents a gift to Capt. Patrick Dziekan, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), left, aboard the Italian navy offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P 432) during a scheduled port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan on Aug. 31, 2024. This was the first visit of an Italian naval ship to Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)