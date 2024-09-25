ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) The Italian navy offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P 432) sits pier-side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, during a scheduled port visit on Aug. 31, 2024. This was the first visit of an Italian naval ship to Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8662369
|VIRIN:
|240831-N-LT479-1046
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.5 MB
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
