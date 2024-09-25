ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, right, receives a tour brief while sitting in the operator’s chair onboard the Italian navy’s offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P 432) during a scheduled port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 31, 2024. This was the first visit of an Italian naval ship to Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)