ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) Capt. Marco Antoniazzi, left, Defence Attaché, Italian Embassy Tokyo; Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO); Marco Prencipe, Italian Consul General to Osaka; Vice Adm. Antonio Natale, Commandant of Italian Navy Schools and Institutions; and Cmdr. Alessandro Troia, commanding officer of the Italian navy offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P432), pose for a photo aboard the ship. Raimondo Montecuccoli made a scheduled port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 31, 2024. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8662368
|VIRIN:
|240831-N-LT479-1026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
