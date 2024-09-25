ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli Port Visit to White Beach Naval Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Aug. 31, 2024) Capt. Marco Antoniazzi, left, Defence Attaché, Italian Embassy Tokyo; Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO); Marco Prencipe, Italian Consul General to Osaka; Vice Adm. Antonio Natale, Commandant of Italian Navy Schools and Institutions; and Cmdr. Alessandro Troia, commanding officer of the Italian navy offshore patrol vessel ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P432), pose for a photo aboard the ship. Raimondo Montecuccoli made a scheduled port visit to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 31, 2024. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, and the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)