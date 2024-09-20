Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore [Image 10 of 10]

    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240919-N-KX492-1076

    Cdr. Chris Hinson, the officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, shakes hands with Chief Air Traffic Controller Willie Bryant, from Deer Park, New York, during a piping ashore ceremony in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, September 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8657819
    VIRIN: 240919-N-KX492-2065
    Resolution: 3004x2003
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

