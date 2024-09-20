Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore

240919-N-KX492-1076
Cdr. Chris Hinson, the officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, shakes hands with Chief Air Traffic Controller Willie Bryant, from Deer Park, New York, during a piping ashore ceremony in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, September 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
09.19.2024
|09.19.2024
09.23.2024 19:44
|09.23.2024 19:44
8657819
|8657819
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-KX492-2065
|Resolution:
|3004x2003
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
