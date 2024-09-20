Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240915-N-KX492-1462
    Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) Navy Reserve Unit pose for a group photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8657815
    VIRIN: 240915-N-KX492-1462
    Resolution: 3895x2597
    Size: 422.28 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli
    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore
    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore
    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download