Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli

240915-N-KX492-1462

Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) Navy Reserve Unit pose for a group photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)