240915-N-KX492-1462
Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) Navy Reserve Unit pose for a group photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8657815
|VIRIN:
|240915-N-KX492-1462
|Resolution:
|3895x2597
|Size:
|422.28 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.