240915-N-KX492-1390
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Hayes, from Chicago, who has been selected for promotion to chief petty officer, center, explains flight deck operations to Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8657798
|VIRIN:
|240915-N-KX492-1390
|Resolution:
|3211x2141
|Size:
|466.44 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.