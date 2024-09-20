Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240915-N-KX492-1390

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Hayes, from Chicago, who has been selected for promotion to chief petty officer, center, explains flight deck operations to Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)