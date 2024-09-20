240919-N-KX492-1056
Chief Air Traffic Controller Willie Bryant, from Deer Park, New York, salutes as he is piped ashore in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8657817
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-KX492-2044
|Resolution:
|3508x2339
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.