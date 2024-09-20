Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-KX492-1056



Chief Air Traffic Controller Willie Bryant, from Deer Park, New York, salutes as he is piped ashore in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)