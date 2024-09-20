Expeditionary Strike Group Three tours USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240915-N-KX492-1485

Quartermaster 3rd Class Katherine O’Hearn, right, from Placerville, Texas, right, discusses bridge operations to Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul)