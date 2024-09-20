Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-KX492-1064



Chief Air Traffic Controller Willie Bryant, from Deer Park, New York, right, requests permission to go ashore from Cdr. Chris Hinson, the officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a piping ashore ceremony in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, September 19, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)