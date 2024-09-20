Ret. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard “Dog” Brenneman delivers remarks during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week closing ceremony at the Vacaville Vietnam Memorial in Vacaville, California, Sept. 20, 2024. He was captured as a POW during the Vietnam War. He returned to U.S. soil on Feb. 12, 1973, when he landed at Travis Air Force Base, California, as a part of Operation Homecoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week
