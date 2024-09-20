Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine veteran salutes the American flag as the “All Service Medley" is played during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week closing ceremony at the Vacaville Vietnam Memorial in Vacaville, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The “All Service Medley” was played by the Vacaville High School ’Bulldog Band.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)