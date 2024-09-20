A U.S. Marine veteran salutes the American flag as the “All Service Medley" is played during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week closing ceremony at the Vacaville Vietnam Memorial in Vacaville, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The “All Service Medley” was played by the Vacaville High School ’Bulldog Band.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8656862
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-OY799-1253
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|16.97 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week [Image 17 of 17], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week
No keywords found.