Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bertha Munoz, 60th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron pharmacy technician, attempts to decipher a morse code message from her teammates during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week “Legacy of Valor” challenge at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 18, 2024. Teams raced across the base by working together to solve challenges that were comprised of mental, physical and team building obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)