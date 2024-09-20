Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen participate in the “Legacy of Valor” challenge by solving a word scramble for a military-themed obstacle during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 18, 2024. Teams raced across the base by working together to solve challenges that were comprised of mental, physical and team building obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)