Replica dog tags hang from a wall during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week “Legacy of Valor” challenge at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 18, 2024. Teams raced across the base by working together to solve challenges that were comprised of mental, physical and team building obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8656849
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-OY799-1024
|Resolution:
|6944x3906
|Size:
|15.8 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week
