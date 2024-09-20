U.S. Airmen participate in an obstacle course where they were challenged to blindly navigate a field with simulated replica explosives during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week “Legacy of Valor” challenge at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 18, 2024. Teams raced across the base by working together to solve military-themed challenges that were comprised of mental, physical and team building obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
Travis recognizes POW/MIA Remembrance Week
