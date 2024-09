Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joshua Ashley, an analyst and electrical engineer at the USMC Expeditionary Energy Office, explains small unit power systems, which provide Marines with reliable energy sources for essential equipment, to Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets. Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger hosted a climate and energy technology demonstration kickoff event at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of the Department of the Navy’ s participation in Climate Week NYC. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Ryan de Vera)