Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger hosts a climate and energy technology demonstration for Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets. Berger hosted the kickoff event at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of the Department of the Navy’ s participation in Climate Week NYC. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Ryan de Vera)