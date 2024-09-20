Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger speaks with Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at a climate and energy technology demonstration. Berger hosted the kickoff event at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of the Department of the Navy’ s participation in Climate Week NYC. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Ryan de Vera)