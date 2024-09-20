Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) Madeleine White, resilience innovation research portfolio manager at Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, demonstrates green concrete, which uses sustainable materials to reduce the environmental impact of traditional concrete, to Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets. Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger hosted a climate and energy technology demonstration kickoff event at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of the Department of the Navy’ s participation in Climate Week NYC. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Ryan de Vera)