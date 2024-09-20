ASN EI&E Hosts Climate & Energy Tech Demo to Kickoff Climate Week NYC

Courtesy Photo | NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger speaks with Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at a climate and energy technology demonstration. Berger hosted the kickoff event at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of the Department of the Navy’ s participation in Climate Week NYC. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Ryan de Vera) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger hosted a climate and energy technology demonstration event Sept. 22 as part of the Department of the Navy’s participation in Climate Week NYC.



New York-based Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets attended the event, held at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square.



“Having these young Sea Cadets and NJROTC cadets – the future of our nation – learn about our climate and energy technologies was a fantastic way for the Department of the Navy to kick off its participation in Climate Week NYC,” said Berger. “They understand firsthand how climate change is impacting our world today, and we were able to help make the connection for them of how climate readiness is mission readiness for our Sailors and Marines.”



DON researchers and engineers from various commands showcased technologies, such as hydrogen-powered fuel cells, small unit power systems, water-conserving firefighting nozzles, atmospheric water generation, and green concrete, to educate the students about the DON’s commitment to climate action and inspire them about DON careers in climate- and energy-focused roles.



Madeleine White, resilience innovation research portfolio manager at Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, explained green concrete, which uses sustainable materials to reduce traditional concrete’s environmental impact, such as lowering the carbon footprint of construction.



“Working on this [technology] as it is as an engineer has been great, but being able to show it to the individuals who are one day going to use it or be involved with it makes my job all worthwhile,” White said. “And doing [the event] out in a space like this and having these engineer technologies out in such a public space for people to see is such a fun environment to be in.”



Jeremiah Rodriguez, a junior and NJROTC cadet at Curtis High School in Staten Island, N.Y., said he would think about global warming and its impact.



“It would be in the back of my mind, such as how it would continuously get hotter,” he said. “One day, it’ll get to the point where you can cook an egg on the sidewalk. With this new technology, I really hope we can figure out a way to significantly reduce the impact of climate change. After this presentation, I really find it hopeful for our generation’s future.”



Climate Week NYC is the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together more than 600 events and activities across New York City in person, hybrid and online. Climate Group hosts the official program during the week that brings together the most senior international figures from business, government, civil society and the climate sector.



This year, Climate Week NYC is being held Sept. 22-29, 2024. The event takes place every year in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly and is run in coordination with the United Nations and the City of New York.



In May 2022, the Department of the Navy released Climate Action 2030 in which Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro recognized climate change as one of the most destabilizing forces of our time and charged the Department with building a climate-ready force.



Berger is responsible for providing oversight and policy for Navy and Marine Corps energy and climate resilience; infrastructure sustainment, restoration and modernization; military construction; acquisition, utilization and disposal of real property and facilities; environmental protection, planning, restoration and natural resources conservation; and safety and occupational health.