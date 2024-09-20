Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASN EI&E Hosts Climate & Energy Tech Demo to Kickoff Climate Week NYC [Image 6 of 8]

    ASN EI&amp;E Hosts Climate &amp; Energy Tech Demo to Kickoff Climate Week NYC

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2024) Judy Butcher, an Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow with the Office of Naval Research, discusses scholarship opportunities with Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets. Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger hosted a climate and energy technology demonstration kickoff event at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of the Department of the Navy’ s participation in Climate Week NYC. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Ryan de Vera)

