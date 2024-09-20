332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group treats a mock victim during a mass casualty training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 13, 2024. The exercise allowed emergency responders’ to test their ability to respond quickly to a mass casualty scenario, while simultaneously testing the units’ capacity to quickly treat and track patients throughout the continuum of care. (U.S. Air Force photo)