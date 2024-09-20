Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise [Image 1 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron rescues a mock victim during a mass casualty training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 13, 2024. The exercise tested various skills for emergency responders in order to ensure they are ready in the event of a real world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8655365
    VIRIN: 240912-F-AF202-1050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise
    332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    security forces
    mass casualty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download