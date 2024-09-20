332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire department approach the scene during a mass casualty training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 13, 2024. The exercise tested various skills an emergency responder has in order to ensure they are ready in the event of a real world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo)