332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron rescues a mock victim during a mass casualty training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 13, 2024. The exercise tested multiple units’ ability to work effectively with other agencies to respond to a no-notice mass casualty incident and utilize life saving skills. (U.S. Air Force photo)