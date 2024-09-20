A U.S. Airman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron rescues a mock victim from a crushed truck during a mass casualty training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 13, 2024. The exercise tested various skills an emergency responder has in order to ensure they are ready in the event of a real world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo).
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8655369
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-AF202-1133
|Resolution:
|3027x2018
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.