332nd AEW Conducts Mass Casualty training exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sydney Sedlak, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs officer, moulages an Airman during a mass casualty training exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Sept. 13, 2024. The exercise allowed emergency responder’s to test their ability to respond quickly to a mass casualty scenario, while simultaneously testing the units’ capacity to quickly treat and track patients throughout the continuum of care. (U.S. Air Force photo)