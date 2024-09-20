DPAA Hosts 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and guests lay wreaths in honor of the missing during a ceremony for the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war (POW) and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action (MIA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)