DPAA Hosts 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

Colleen Shine, Sons and Daughters in Touch board director and spokesman and daughter of Missing in Action (MIA) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine, gives remarks during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)