DPAA Hosts 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, and Charles K. Djou, Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, talk during the National Anthem at the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the DPAA at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The American Battle Monuments Commission is a partner organization of DPAA, charged with obligation of maintaining America’s war monuments and cemeteries both at home and around the globe, and eternal commemorations of those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the global struggle for freedom and democracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 00:20
|Photo ID:
|8655269
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-IK176-1017
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|19.84 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
