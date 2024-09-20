Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 25 of 36]

    DPAA Hosts 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Gold Star families attend the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war (POW) and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action (MIA). DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 00:19
    Photo ID: 8655271
    VIRIN: 240920-F-IK176-1021
    Resolution: 5219x3483
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    25th Infantry Division Band
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    DPAA
    2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

