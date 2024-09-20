Members of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Service Color Guard post the colors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 20, 2024. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 00:19
|Photo ID:
|8655282
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-IK176-1032
|Resolution:
|7131x4796
|Size:
|18.81 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Hosts 2024 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony [Image 36 of 36], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.