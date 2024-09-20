The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and the University of New Mexico are developing an AMS predictive tool to help manage and prevent altitude-related health illnesses. USARIEM’s high altitude study took place this summer to improve the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy at the USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8654536
|VIRIN:
|240716-A-EU612-8443
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians [Image 6 of 6], by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.