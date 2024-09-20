A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and the University of New Mexico are developing an AMS predictive tool to help manage and prevent altitude-related health illnesses. USARIEM’s high altitude study took place this summer to improve the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy at the USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).