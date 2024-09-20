Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians [Image 6 of 6]

    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and the University of New Mexico are developing an AMS predictive tool to help manage and prevent altitude-related health illnesses. USARIEM’s high altitude study took place this summer to improve the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy at the USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).

