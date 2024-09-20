A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

Over a period of six weeks this summer, at USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado, data was collected from 32 active-duty Soldiers at over 14,000 feet from Fort Riley, Kansas, and the Human Research and Development Detachment in Natick, Massachusetts, with the goal of improving the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8654533
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-EU612-7461
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
