A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over a period of six weeks this summer, at USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado, data was collected from 32 active-duty Soldiers at over 14,000 feet from Fort Riley, Kansas, and the Human Research and Development Detachment in Natick, Massachusetts, with the goal of improving the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).