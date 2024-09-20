Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Every morning for two weeks, USARIEM researchers collected saliva samples, blood, urine and fecal samples from each cohort of Soldiers, while the Soldiers reported AMS symptoms during USARIEM’s high altitude study this summer to improve the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy at the USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8654503
    VIRIN: 240717-A-EU612-7773
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians [Image 6 of 6], by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians
    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians
    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians
    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians
    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians
    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Natick Army Soldiers Systems Center

    TAGS

    soldiers
    Pikes Peak
    USARIEM
    Altitude Sickness
    acute mountain sickness
    Science & Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download