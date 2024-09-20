A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

Every morning for two weeks, USARIEM researchers collected saliva samples, blood, urine and fecal samples from each cohort of Soldiers, while the Soldiers reported AMS symptoms during USARIEM’s high altitude study this summer to improve the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy at the USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).
