    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians [Image 4 of 6]

    A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Over a period of six weeks this summer, at USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado, data was collected from 32 active-duty Soldiers at over 14,000 feet from Fort Riley, Kansas, and the Human Research and Development Detachment in Natick, Massachusetts, with the goal of improving the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy. (Photo Credit: Maddi Langweil).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8654510
    VIRIN: 240717-A-EU612-2672
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians [Image 6 of 6], by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

