A next-generation acute mountain sickness prevention tool that aims to help Soldiers and Civilians

A wearable wrist monitor is provided to Soldiers that tracks the amount of oxygen in the body’s bloodstream and links this health information to the patented AMS_alert algorithm, which predicts an individual’s likelihood of experiencing AMS four to eight hours before symptoms. The wrist monitors were worn by the all study participants during USARIEM’s high altitude study this summer to improve the AMS_alert algorithm's accuracy at the USARIEM’s High Altitude Research Laboratory in Pikes Peak, Colorado. (Photo credit: Maddi Langweil).