Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rebecca Wilder, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team director of operations and physical therapist, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 19, 2024. The OST is not only reducing injuries and promoting mental health, but also fostering a culture where seeking help is encouraged by taking a proactive approach to Airmen’s well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)