Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Nguyen, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team flight commander and clinical social worker, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. The OST is a five-member team made up of mental health and musculoskeletal professionals focused on building Airman resilience and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)