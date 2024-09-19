Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Nguyen, 20th Medical Group Operational Support Team flight commander and clinical social worker, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. The OST is a five-member team made up of mental health and musculoskeletal professionals focused on building Airman resilience and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8653577
    VIRIN: 240820-F-VV695-1009
    Resolution: 4985x3561
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready
    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building healthy habits: How the OST keeps Shaw mission ready

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resilience
    readiness
    f 16
    OST.
    Operational Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download